TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- As heat and humidity are expected to rise, a group in Bartlesville is aiming to help the elderly in the community battle high temperatures.
- Elder Care Bartlesville's Cool Room Project is aiming to help anyone over the age of 60 without central heat or air by allowing them to come pick up a window air-conditioning unit for free for the summer.
- They say they usually loan out every air conditioner they have.
- They currently have 25 air conditioners, and they've loaned out four so far.
- Those interested can sign up and come pick up a unit.
- The project is completely funded by donations.
