LIVE COVERAGE: Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Shooter dead

Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia -  Quick Facts:

  • UPDATE: President Trump announced the shooter has died; he was identified as James Hodgkinson- read more about James Hodgkinson HERE
  • Scalise's office released a statement, scroll down to read
  • Rep. Steve Scalise, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams and capitol officers were shot
  • The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia
  • The shooting suspect was hospitalized after a shootout with police
  • The FBI has taken over
  • This is a developing story; find live coverage in the stream above

Law enforcement just outside the US capitol began investigation Wednesday morning after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Alexandria Police chief Michael Brown said they received a call around 7:09 a.m. of an active shooter at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice

Between 15-25 people were at a baseball field, practicing for an annual baseball game scheduled Thursday. Representatives Steve Scalise and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams were both shot, according to police, along with capitol police serving as security detail to the congressmen.

Scalise was reportedly stabilized and headed to surgery. No other information has been released about victims.

Nearly 2 hours after the shooting, Scalise's office released a statement:

"This morning at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of US Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues."

Witnesses claim the gunman asked about the people on the field before the shooting.

Scalise is the first member of congress to be shot since Gabby Giffords was shot in the head in 2011.

The White House issued a statement from President Trump: Others on Capitol Hill issued statements via social media.

President Donald Trump sent a statement about the shooting: 

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected. 

Other congressional leaders sent out their thoughts via social media:

Victims are being hospitalized. 

FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team. 

The team was practicing for a 108-year-old traditional, bipartisan game between Senators and Congressmen as a fundraiser for DC charities. 

All house activity has been canceled for the day, except the House Foreign Affairs Committee's hearing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. 

This is a developing story. Check again or click to watch FOX23 News This Morning for the latest

  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Illinois, according to authorities. He owns a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Demi Moore reveals unusual reason she's missing two front teeth
    Demi Moore reveals unusual reason she's missing two front teeth
    Demi Moore appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night to promote her new movie “Rough Night,” and ended up letting fans in on a little-known personal secret about herself. >> Click here to watch “You sent us a photo and it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” host Jimmy Fallon said before holding up a picture of Moore missing a front tooth. “How did this happen?” “I sheared off my front teeth,” Moore explained. “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s really something that’s important to share, because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.” Although the photo featured Moore missing just one front tooth, the actress made it clear that she’s actually missing both of them. She went on to explain that her children “love” seeing her toothless. >> Read more trending news “They love seeing me without my teeth,” she said, “because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human.” In 2010, Moore shared that one of her front teeth had fallen out, but the second one finally followed more recently after she “literally knocked it out.” “It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. I swear!” she said. “Thank God for modern dentistry. All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry—thank God!”
  • U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    The House of Representatives postponed most scheduled business after a morning shooting at a baseball practice for Republicans lawmakers, which injured one GOP leader, several officers and at least one GOP staffer, as security was tightened around Capitol Hill and near the White House in response to the attack. The office of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that he had been wounded, and said he was in stable condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital. “Luckily no one appeared to be killed,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the Republican baseball team, which was gathered at a field in suburban Virginia for a regular practice, getting ready for this week’s charity Congressional baseball game. “Several security people were hit, one of our staffers was hit, Scalise was hit,” Barton said, as he described how his young son had hid from the attack. This is not just an attack on Republican Members of Congress, it's an attack on our colleagues, our friends and the institution we represent — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017 Most work for House members was put on hold in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as lawmakers were summoned to a morning security briefing. On Capitol Hill, police had closed off the plaza in front of the Capitol, but tours were still being conducted for those visiting the House and Senate. US Capitol plaza closed off right now pic.twitter.com/TGyLBKhdZ5 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
  • Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana.                                                                                                                                   President Trump released the following statement:   The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
  • Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
