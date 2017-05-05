List: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Jacksonville with these specials

Several restaurants in the Jacksonville area are offering deals for people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
You can get discount margaritas and tacos at several restaurants.
• Bahama Breeze – Sip $5 classic margaritas.
• California Pizza Kitchen – Unwind with a fresh agave lime margarita for $5.
• Chili’s – You can get a draft beer, Tito’s Vodkarita, or Presidente Margarita with a souvenir cup for $5.
• Chipotle – Throw a Cinco de Mayo shindig with a build-your-own taco-or-bowl bar package, which includes meat, fixings, napkins, utensils, stands, chafing dishes, and fuel for heating.
• Hooters – Cinco de Mayo at Hooters. Bucket of 5 Corona or Corona Light for $19.83 and $6 Patronrita and Patron Drinks or Shots.
• Hungry Howie’s – Take home a one-topping large pizza for $5.55. This Offer is good for takeout orders only, and you must be a registered user.
• Joe’s Crab Shack – Celebrate Cinco with Mix & Match Margaritas. A new spin on a fan favorite. Start with a Classic Margarita, add flavor, Strawberry, Mango or Watermelon, top it off with Patron Silver, Cruzan Mango or Malibu Coconut.
• Moe’s Southwest Grill – Slip on a free t-shirt during Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
• Papa Murphy’s – Get the fiesta going with a large beef taco grande pizza for $10.
• TGI Friday’s – Start the fiesta with Casamigos Strawberry ’Ritas, Dos Equis drafts, Sauza ’Ritas, Casamigos shots, and more.
• Tijuana Flats – For three days, get $2 tacos, churros, chips and salsa, and Mexican drafts.
Know of any more Cinco de Mayo specials in the Jacksonville area? Let us know by emailing web@actionnewsjax.com
