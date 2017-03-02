Watch: 100-year-old dancing grandma grooves to Bruno Mars tune

It was a Bruno Mars song that got a 100-year-old grandmother grooving to the beat at her birthday party. She rocked the song "24K Magic."

A 100-year-old grandmother proved she still hasn’t outgrown her dancing shoes.

A video shared online shows a grandmother boogying to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” As she stands in a patio doorway, surrounded by loved ones, she can’t help but dance along to the catchy song.

The video was shared on Facebook by her grandson, Daron Popeye Loc Anderson.

“She just had her 100th birthday!” wrote Anderson. “Love you grandma!”