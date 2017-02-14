Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
A very rare and very cute baby antelope was born at Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom.
The antelope named Thanos was born at the beginning of January and stands just 7.5 inches tall.
"He is currently so light he doesn’t register a weight on the zoo’s set of antelope scales," the zoo said on its website.
Thanos was orphaned shortly after birth when its mother died at the zoo. Keepers are feeding the tiny animal five times a day, the zoo said.
"He will be given a helping hand until he is old enough to eat by himself."
Thanos is a member of the Kirk’s dik-dik species of antelope, one of the smallest antelope species in the world. The Kirk's dik-dik is native to northeast Africa and grows to a maximum size of 16 inches tall.
