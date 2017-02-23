Tigers play with drone like giant cat toy

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Siberian tigers in northeast China had a blast chasing a drone in their snowy habitat.
Handlers used the drone to give the tigers, which CCTV described earlier this month as "chubby," some much-needed exercise.
February 23, 2017
To these tigers in northeast China, a drone is just a giant cat toy
To these tigers in northeast China, a drone is just a giant cat toy
As the tigers romped around, one tiger managed to knock the drone to the ground, where it proceeded to claw and chew on the device. The other tigers moved closer, curious to explore the drone.
The drone began to smoke, which caused the tigers to move back. Handlers came to retrieve the mangled machine.
Handlers told CCTV that tigers naturally put on weight during the winter and with the arrival of springtime just around the corner, along with some more drone playtime, the tigers will be back in shape within a couple of months.
