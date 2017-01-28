By Rick Maranon

FOX23.com

A program designed to help America’s men and women in uniform relax and unwind while overseas is now at Tulsa International Airport.

“Things We Read” was designed to put popular books in the hands of soldiers so they could have a mental escape and take their mind off of combat during their downtime while deployed.

The book suggestions are from popular celebrities and public figures that many soldiers look up to and have something in common with.

The program started at Ft. Still in Lawton, and TIA is the second airport to get a TWR bookshelf in the airport’s military lounge.

Capt. Garrison Hanning said while he was deployed in Iraq, he and other platoon leaders noticed that troops would come in from a 12-hour mission and often play video games that simulated war. He said it kept many of them from being able to fully relax.

The first box of books the program received came from former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart.

The program also accepts cash donations to help purchase more books. Learn more about how you can help here.