By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Humane Society of Utah in Murray, Utah, receives former family pets on a regular basis, but one dog came in with a notepad full of messages from his one-time human family member.

Today.com reported that Rhino Lightning, a 3-year-old brindled boxer mix, arrived at the organization last week with a spiral notepad full of information on him for his new family, including that he is a "very amazing puppy" and "striped dream" who "likes sleeping under the blankets" and "loves people" and being able to "run around."

>> Read more trending stories

"The family told our receiving staff the notebook was written by one of their kids," Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told Today. "It was​ filled with information about Rhino for his new​ ​family​."

According to Shuster, the family said Rhino was too rough with some of the younger kids in the house and "​is unaware of his size."

The child who wrote the note had a request for Rhino's new family: That they keep his full name, Rhino Lightning, and include the last name of his new family. The writer also asks that Rhino gets a bath at least once a month and that he gets "lots of attention."

Shuster said Rhino is nervous inside the kennel at the shelter, but calm and goofy once he's out of it. He's not a fan of cats and can smell peanut butter "from a mile away." Any children in his new family need to be at least 8 years old.

The note writer asks that Rhino's new family makes sure he's safe and tells him "I love and miss him."

The family who adopts Rhino will get a photocopy of the child's notes. The organization takes adoption applications on its website.