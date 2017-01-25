Therapy cat named Duke Ellington lifts spirits on hospital visit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAN FRANCISCO —
A cat named after a jazz legend hit all the right notes on a recent visit to a California hospital.
Duke Ellington, a serene black and white cat, made an appearance at UCSF Medical Center on Monday, delighting patients and staff. The hospital posted a video of the cat’s visit on its Facebook page along with the caption, “Our therapy cat, "Duke Ellington" Morris, brings furry snuggles and joy to critically ill patients in our intensive care unit! Our staff thinks he's pretty "purr"-fect too!”
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Duke the therapy cat visits UCSF!
Our therapy cat, "Duke Ellington" Morris, brings furry snuggles and joy to critically ill patients in our intensive care unit! Our staff thinks he's pretty "purr"-fect too!Posted by UCSF Medical Center on Monday, January 23, 2017
The cat makes his rounds on a cart, and even managed to fit in a catnap during his visit.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}