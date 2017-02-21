Police call dog that ate heroin stash 'one tough pup'

By Joy Johnston

Police in Texas rescued a puppy left in a truck Saturday, after the dog consumed an unknown amount of heroin.



The dog was left in truck while its owners were allegedly switching price tags inside a Home Depot. The owners were arrested for "heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing," according to the Carrollton Police Department.

ONE TOUGH PUP!

The dog was taken to North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for treatment of opiate overdose and is expected to make a full recovery.