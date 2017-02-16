Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
By Shelby Lin Erdman
When a Michigan man’s service dog was accused of killing a neighbor’s dog, it seemed like a lost cause to the Jobs family.
Their dog, Jeb, described by the family as a gentle, 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken into custody by animal control officers after the incident last year and spent more than two months in custody, Fox59.com reported.
A judge ruled at hearing last fall that Jeb was indeed a dangerous animal and would have to be put to death, after the neighbor testified that he found the larger canine standing over the body of his small, lifeless Pomeranian.
The Job family asked the court for DNA tests, agreeing to pay the more than $400 fee to find out for sure whether their dog did the deed.
They were overjoyed when the results came back, exonerating Jeb and proving some other animal had killed their neighbor’s dog.
The Jobs are glad to have Jeb home, but they told Fox59.com that their beloved service dog is a different animal now and still recovering from the months he spent alone in a cage at animal control.
Some animal-rights activists are calling for regular DNA testing when a dog’s life is at risk in a criminal case, like Jeb’s was.
