Must see: German shepherd adopts brood of baby chicks

A German shepherd, like the one pictured above, takes care of a brood of baby chicks and it was all caught on camera.

A video shared online shows adorable baby ducks getting some tender love and care from a German shepherd.

The ducks and dog sit contentedly on a shag rug as the chicks chirp happily between the dog’s massive paws.

The gentle pooch nudges the chicks with his nose as they snuggle in front of him.

Baby chicks will often adopt any animal or human as a surrogate if they lose their mother.

