Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
The Obamas will soon leave the White House for the last time as the president and first lady. Their eight years in the historic house is coming to an end.
First lady Michelle Obama took the Obama’s Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny on what’s described as a final walk through the building the Obama’s have called home now since 2009.
">January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy— The First Lady (@FLOTUS)
Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House.
She tweeted out a short video of the stroll, as she walked with a dog on either side.
The Obamas received Bo as a gift in 2009 and added Sunny to the family in 2013.
