Kitten stuck in palm tree makes dramatic leap, survives

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PANMURE, New Zealand —
A kitten in New Zealand got stuck in a tree, but not just any old tree. The gray and white cat somehow ended up high atop a palm tree that measured approximately 25 meters, according to a report from Stuff, a New Zealand news publication. That’s 82 feet, and firefighters were called out Tuesday to assist in the rescue mission.
The firefighters placed a ladder on each side of the tree and climbed up to rescue the cat. But the kitten decided to make a jump for it instead, and a dramatic photo of the cat in mid-air was posted on Facebook by Lonely Miaow, a cat rescue organization.
When you are involved in cat rescue, no two days are ever the same!
The cat hit the ground running, and was finally corralled after eluding several firefighters and running under two fire trucks.
The kitten is friendly, but covered in fleas and very skinny, according to the cat rescue group. The cat will receive veterinary care but appeared not to have suffered any injuries from its dramatic fall. It will be fostered by Lonely Miaow before being made available for adoption.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}