Firefighters help puppy stuck in a odd situation

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 10:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
BUTTE-SILVER BOW, Mont. —
A group of quick-thinking firefighters managed to save a puppy who got its head stuck inside a wheel.
According to a Monday Facebook post, the Butte-Silver Fire Department in Montana were called to help an 8-month-old coonhound named Blaze. The puppy’s owner had let the dog play outside for a few hours, and found Blaze trapped with his head inside a wheel.
Firefighters say they used "a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking and some powerful skin-pulling" to free Blaze’s head.
Blaze was uninjured after the ordeal, but had some minor swelling.
"Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," the fire department said on the post..
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}