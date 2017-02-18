Dog stolen 7 years ago reunited with owner

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
GASTONIA, N.C. —
A California woman and her dog were reunited on Saturday in North Carolina -- seven years after she said someone stole him.
Early Saturday morning, Kelly Accettola and Bemis reconnected at the Wilkinson Animal Hospital in Gastonia.
Bemis was microchipped at the time someone stolen him in 2011, and in December a woman in Gastonia found the dog.
The American Kennel Club then sent a letter to Accettola telling her they found her dog alive after so many years.
Accettola flew into Charlotte from San Diego to be reunited with her dog.
