Dog chained up for 15 years gets new forever home

Updated: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A dog named Bear spent most of his 15 years of life chained in a yard, until a non-profit animal rescue organization stepped in.
USA Today reported that a lab mix named Bear was rescued by Guardians of Rescue, which was able to convince the dog's owners to surrender him.
"We received a call about a dog in need of a dog house," Robert Misseri, the founder and president of GOR, said in a statement, according to ABC News."But when we got there, it was even worse than that."
WNBC reported that as the rescue group broke Bear's chain, he walked up to his rescuers wagging his tail. Soon after, the dog, who a spokesperson for GOR told ABC News had arthritis and heartworms, was taken to a vet for treatment and groomed.
His rescuers took Bear to the beach for the first time and treated him to a puppuccino after he was groomed and vetted.
Kerrie Rosenfeld adopted Bear Jan. 29 and posted a Facebook video with her new pup, beaming with pride and gratitude.
"I'm so happy to welcome him into my family. I'm going to spoil him and love him for the rest of his days," Rosenfeld said. "He deserves the best life ever and I am blessed to be his new mommy and get to show him what it's liked to be loved and wanted and needed."
Rosenfeld gives Bear the love, attention and safety he needs and shares their adventures on his Instagram page called Bear The Dog: Unchained.
