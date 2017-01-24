Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Husky stolen in Texas in brazen theft that leaves owner heartbroken

Siberian husky
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
A Siberian husky, like this one, was stolen from a Fort Bend, Texas woman during a brazen daylight robbery.

Related

Latest Pets News

More

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A resident in Fort Bend, Texas is heartbroken after a brazen thief snatched her Siberian husky from her yard in the middle of the day.

>> Read more trending stories  

The theft was caught on surveillance video and shows the dog struggling against a leash the thief used to drag the dog from its yard.

The video also shows the white van that was used to steal the dog.

The owner told a Houston TV station that her dog’s name is Fox and that he’s 2 years old.

She said she wants her dog back and is working with the police to try and find the person who did this.

 
 

Trending News

 
 