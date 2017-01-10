Moving photo captures couple carrying sick son to their wedding

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio —
A photograph captures a couple carrying their 2-year-old son through the lobby of a hospital to their wedding.
Celia Kinzel’s son was diagnosed with cancer early last year. He went into remission in August, only to have his cancer return just after Thanksgiving, according to WCMH.
The boy is getting treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Kinzel married Columbus police recruit Geff Kinzel at the hospital’s chapel last month, and the boy’s grandmother managed to snap a photo as the couple walked to the chapel for their ceremony.
Sometimes when you can't come to the wedding, the wedding comes to you. #hospitalwedding #crushcancer #pediatriccancer #pediatriccancerawareness #nationwidekids #nationwidechildrens
A post shared by Nationwide Children's Hospital (@nationwidekids) on
The hospital shared the photo to Instagram and Facebook, where it quickly went viral.
“Everyone is saying they are praying and that it’s just such a sweet photo,” said Celia.
