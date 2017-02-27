Honest restaurant worker returns patron’s lost diamond

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Hot Topics
An Alaskan woman is thanking a restaurant worker for returning her diamond ring.
Rachel Saldana was visiting Carlos Mexican Resaturant in Anchorage and went to the bathroom to change her baby’s diaper.
A few minutes after returning to her table, she realized the diamond from her ring was missing.
“My heart just sank,” Saldana told KTUU.
Restaurant workers helped a frantic Saldana search for the ring, but they had no luck.
Patricia Christophersen works at the restaurant busing tables. She took Saldana’s phone number and promised she would keep searching.
After finishing her shift, Christophersen went to check the bathroom one last time, in case they had missed the diamond. The bathroom had already been cleaned for the evening, but amazingly, a sparkling rock caught Christophersen’s eye.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
“And miraculously, it was right behind the door, like, right behind the door on the ground!” said Christophersen.
She called Saldana at 11:00 that night to tell her the good news.
“She could have completely taken that diamond and sold it at a pawn shop, or wherever, to make a little extra cash, to be able to take care of things going on in her life. So the fact that she was so honest, and had so much integrity to contact me back and return it, was really amazing,” said Saldana.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}