Participating Exhibitors: The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma



EXHIBITOR LIST

The following home and garden-related businesses participated in the 2016 "Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma". If you want more infomation about their products or services before coming out to talk to them, feel free to click on their company's name below!

If you're interested in receiving more information about becoming an exhibitor at the 2017 "Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma", please call Steve McDonald at (918) 493-8531 or email him at Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com.

The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is brought to you by Mattress King and Eden’s Structural Solutions.

360 Painting - interior/exterior residential painting, deck stain, wood stain & power wash

5 Day Kitchens - kitchen remodeling

ABATE of Tulsa - motorcycle rights organization

A-Best Roofing - roofing services

ADT Security - security services

Advanced Water Solutions - water softeners, reverse osmosis & tankless hot water heaters

Advocare - nutritional products & weight loss

Affordable Insulation - spray foam insulation, injection foam insulation & attic insulation

Air Doctor Duct Cleaning - air duct cleaning, air duct lining & coating

Air Purifier (Prestige Products Direct) - air purifier

Air Rescue Heating & Air - Trane heating and air conditioning systems

Air Solutions Heating and Cooling and Plumbing - heating, cooling & plumbing

Airco Service - heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical & generators

All of Us Soups & Dips - soup, dip, muffin & cheeseball mixes

American Leak Detection - leak detection service

AmeriGlide - walk-in tulbs, stair lifts, lift chairs & scooters

Amish Crafted Furniture - furniture

Anchor Agency, The - insurance-life & health (group)

Anchor Paint - paint and painting supplies

Angel's Pet Funeral Home & Crematory - pet funeral home and crematory

Angie's List - service membership for consumers to find ratings & reviews on local companies

Applied Concrete Arts - concrete art for patios/driveways

ArmsReach LLC - biometric handgun storage cases

ASC Fence Services - fence installation

Atkins Tree Care - tree service

Atlas Safe Rooms - storm shelters & safe rooms

Autumn Exteriors - siding, windows & guttering

Award Winning A & J Salsa - salsa, sweet pepper relish & red tornado

B.A. Concrete Designs - concrete tear out/pour & decorative concrete

B.A. Lawns & Landscaping - landscaping, irrigation, lighting, pavers & outdoor living

Bamboo Pillows & Bed Sheets (Euroshine USA) - bamboo pillows and bed sheets

Bath Planet of Oklahoma - bathroom remodeling

Best Hummingbird Feeder Ever - Lil' Sweety hummingbird feeders

Better Business Bureau - consumer education/information

Bewley Chiropractic - chiropractor and hair, skin & beyond

Border Magic - decorative concrete edging

Boulder Designs - man made boulders custom made in any shape and size

Burnett Windows & Siding - replacement windows, doors, siding & guttering

Camps Construction - retaining walls, concrete & pools

Celebrity Attractions - entertainment

Champion Windows and Home Exteriors - home exterior, roofing, windows and sunrooms

Chiromax art of wellness - tens units

Citizen CPR - CPR information

Community Builders - siding, windows, metal roofs, sunroom, bathrooms, doors, gutters, gutter protection & energy barrier

Contract Cabinet Systems - cabinetry

Costco - memberships

Cottage Art Gallery, The - custom original oil paintings

Cox Communications / Cox Home Security - cable TV, high speed internet, home phone & home security/automation

Crossroads Granite - granite countertops

Culligan of Tulsa - water filtration systems

Cutco Cutlery - Cutco cutlery, culinary tools, BBQ & garden tools, cookware & flatware

Dale & Lee's Service, Inc. - heating, air-conditioning and plumbing services

Damsel in Defense - stun guns, pepper sprays, alarms & on-the-road emergency tools

Dolphin Pools & Spas - spas & swimming pools

Drywall Repair Specialists - drywall repair service

Dustin Bass State Farm - insurance & financial services

Eden's Structural Solutions (Presenting Sponsor) - foundation repair

Edward Jones Investments - investment and financial planning

Euro Body Shaper (Euroshine USA) - exercise machines

Eurocast Premium Line Induction Cookware (Homerun Products ) - cookware sets

Expedition Log Homes - log homes & construction

Expeditions International - travel agency for booking flights, tours, lodging & cruises

Exterior Solutions by Craig's Roofing - roofing, siding & guttering

F & D Insurance - insurance information

Faith Electric - Generac generators & installation

FFO Home - bedroom & dining furniture, mattresses, rugs, lamps and accent products

Floral Haven - funeral & cemetary services

Four Seasons Sunrooms - sunroom, patio rooms, equinox louvered roof & rainier shade

Franklin & Sons Deck Masters LLC - outdoor projects, decks & patio covers

Garage Force of Tulsa - concrete floor coatings

Gearz-It Puzzle Toy (Stafford USA Ltd)- action puzzle toys

Gleam Guard - cabinet refinishing

Good Shelters - storm shelter

GreenScapes - outdoor living - hardscaping

Ground Zero Shelters - tornado shelters and saferooms

Guaranteed Windows & Siding - windows & siding

Hawaiian Moon - organic aloe cream

Healthmate Forever - pain relief massagers

Hoffman Kitchen and Bath - kitchen & bathroom remodeling

Holly-Wood Refinishing - cabinet & wood refinishing

Integrity Concrete - custom concrete

Integrity Roofing - roofing & construction

Interstate Media - DirecTV

Invisible Fence of Tulsa - electronic pet containment, pet toys & pet fountains

Iron Tight Saferooms - saferooms & above ground storm shelters

It Works! Global - health and beauty

K & D's Wood Refinishing - cabinet refinishing

K12, Inc. - online public school options

Kats Chiropractic - chiropractic screenings

Kazar Security - home security services

Keller Williams- Big Star Team - real estate broker

Kelly's Soaps - homemade soaps, salts & fizzies

Kinetico Water Systems - water filters, softeners and reverse osmosis

Landscape Creations by Dawn - landscaping services

LeafGuard of Oklahoma - LeafGuard gutters and GAF roofing

Learn to Code - coding lessons for kids and women

Lewis Roofing & Construction - roofing services

Lifetime Cookware - Lifetime brand cookware

LipSense by SeneGence - LipSense & other SeneGence products

LocalFarmOK.com - home delivery of organic lettuce & seasonal vegetables

Love Your Feet Now - wondergel seat cushions/massaging insoles

Lowe's - siding, windows, fencing, decks, kitchen/bath remodels

Magic Maids of Tulsa - housecleaning

Mary Kay Cosmetics - cosmetics

Master Service Center - appliance service & repair

Mattress King (Title Sponsor) - mattresses

Maximized Living - chiropractic services

Media Zone, The - DISH network

Midtown Tree Service - tree service, trimming, pruning and removal

Midwest Exterior Products - concrete log & timber siding, Simonton windows, LP smart, Hardie, stone, soffit & fascia

Miracles - premier skin care

Modern Blox - DemoBlox container home

Moonlit Gallery Outdoor Lighting - outdoor landscape lighting

Mother Nature Pest Control - pest control services

Mr. Sandless - wood and tile floor refinishing

Mullin Plumbing - water filtration

Murphy Wallbed USA - Murphy wallbeds

Natural Stone Interiors - granite counter tops, cabinets and tile

Nature's Breeze Mattress Co. - mattresses

Newk Foot and/or Hand Controlable Zero Turn - lawnmower accessory

Oklahoma Blood Institute - blood drive

Oklahoma Landscape - fertilization & weed control

Oklahoma Navy Ball - Navy Ball fundraiser

Oklahoma Outdoor Living - outdoor living & swimming pool construction

Oklahoma Playsets - backyard adventures residential playsets

Owasso Cabinets & More - custom cabinets

OZ Saferooms Tech, Inc. - tornado saferooms

Ozark Foam Insealators of Oklahoma - spray foam insulation

Painfreepillow.com - pressure activated massage pillows

Paramount Flooring - wood flooring

Parker Built Homes - custom home builder

Parsonex Financial Services - financial services: IRA's, 401(k)s, Trusts, college savings, planning, etc

PC Steel Buildings- steel building construction

Pink Zebra - soy wax melts & home decor

Pioneer Financial Group - auto, home, life, medicare supplements & investment opportunity

Plain View Winery - winery

Polar Bear Jack's Heating and Air Design, LLC - heating, air conditioning & insulation services

Premium Cabinets - kitchen & bath cabinets

Protect-A-Child Pool Fence - pool fencing for child security

Protection 1 - home security services

Quality Construction - tile, flooring, siding, patios & decks

ReBath of Tulsa - bathroom remodeling

Renewal by Andersen - windows and doors

Retirement Innovations - financial services and retirement planning

Rhineland Cutlery - cutlery, knifes and cutting boards

Rickert Tree Service - tree pruning/removal services and landscaping

Riddle Plant Farm - plant nursery and landscaping

Roark Acres Honey Farms - honey, creamed honey, beeswax candles & accessories, lotion bars, lip balm & bee pollen

Rogers Dental Group - general dentistry

Ronco Construction & Supply Co. Inc. - siding, windows & roofing

Route 66 Alliance - information on the Route 66 experience

Royal Prestige Cookware - cookware sets

Rustic Cut Remodeling - residential/commercial remodeling & custom furniture

S & W Tree Specialists - tree service

Sam's Club - membership

Scentsy - wax warmers, wax fragrances laundry products, room sprays, personal care products

Seal-Smart LLC - permanent sealant for wood, concrete & masonry

Sears Home Services - windows, siding, roofing, flooring, kitchen/bathroom remodel, doors, cabinets, countertops and HVAC services

SHADES Window Tinting - commercial & residential window tint

ShelfGenie of Oklahoma - pullout shelves, new cabinets and cabinet refacing

Sleep Number - Sleep Number beds

Softub - Softub hydrotheraphy tubs

Solatube by Perk, Inc. - Solatube daylighting systems, solar powered roof vents & LED solatube

Southern Journeys - travel services

Spirit 105.7 / Guts Church - Spirit 105.7 window stickers, prize drawings & Guts church programs

Standridge Clinic - cellular energy therapy-pulsed

State Farm - Matt McCoy - insurance for auto, home, boat, health & ATV

Steam Mop (Prestige Products Direct) - steam mops

Stewart Martin Equipment - lawn equipment

Stone Age Manufacturing - masonry fireplaces, ovens, kitchen islands & outdoor living

Stone Coat of Oklahoma - hydraulic blown limestone

Stream Oklahoma - cell phone and home phone service

Summerside Vineyards, Winery & Meadery - wine and wine-related gift items

Summit Concrete and Construction - concrete driveways, patios, sidewalks & outdoor kitchen pergolas

Superior Overhead Doors - garage doors, installation and garage door openers

Superior Sleep - Superior sleep mattresses and bed frames

Terrytory Motorhome Adventures - tailgating, bachelor(ette) parties - "Luxury limo service in a private motorcoach"

TherafitPro (Stafford USA Ltd) - exercise product

Thermal Windows, Inc. - windows and doors

Thermofilms - window tinting

Tier-One Roofing - roofing services

Tiger Jaw Garden Tools (Stafford USA Ltd) - garden tools

Tilly's Old Fashion Candies - pecan brittle, almond brittle, peanut brittle, cashew brittle & peanut/chocolate brittle

Timeless Surfaces- quartz & granite countertops

Tire Pro - Same Day Auto Repair - auto service information

Tornado Alley Storm Shelters - storm shelters

Tornado Place - above ground storm shelters

Touch of Purple Ring Cleaner - jewelry cleaner/speciality cleaner for home

True Smile Orthodontics - orthodontics service

T-Town Roofing - roofing service

Tuff Spas - spas and hot tubs

Tulsa Christian Bros. Painting - painting & construction

Tulsa County Assessor - County Assessor

Tulsa County Treasurer - County Treasurer

Tulsa Home Guard - gate installation & service

Tulsa Master Gardeners - gardening education

Tulsa Paver Designs - concrete work, pavers & retaining walls

Tulsa Renew Siding Company - siding, replacement windows, replacement doors & spray foam insulation

Tulsa World Media Company - news media/newspaper subscriptions

U.S. Jaclean, Inc. - massage chairs

UBuildIt - custom home building

Ultimate Garden Nozzle (Stafford USA Ltd) - garden nozzle

VanCrete Decorative Concrete - decorative concrete, concrete restoration/refinishing & polished concrete

Vitamix - Vitamix blenders

Wakefield Winery - wine sampling

Walk In Tubs of Oklahoma - walk in tubs and barrier-free showers

We B Trees - tree service

Welk Resorts - resort property in Branson, Missouri

Whispering Meadows Vineyard & Winery - winery

Wild Birds Unlimited - bird houses, food & related products

Window Source Tulsa, The - windows & doors

Window World of Tulsa - replacement windows

Wood Guys Hardwood Flooring - hardwood flooring

Woodbridge Home Exteriors - replacement windows, doors and siding

Work Sharp Outlet - knife sharpeners

Zoellner Exterminating - pest control service & inspections