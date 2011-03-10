Participating Exhibitors: The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:33 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
EXHIBITOR LIST
The following home and garden-related businesses participated in the 2016 "Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma". If you want more infomation about their products or services before coming out to talk to them, feel free to click on their company's name below!
If you're interested in receiving more information about becoming an exhibitor at the 2017 "Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma", please call Steve McDonald at (918) 493-8531 or email him at Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com.
The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is brought to you by Mattress King and Eden’s Structural Solutions.
360 Painting - interior/exterior residential painting, deck stain, wood stain & power wash
5 Day Kitchens - kitchen remodeling
ABATE of Tulsa - motorcycle rights organization
A-Best Roofing - roofing services
ADT Security - security services
Advanced Water Solutions - water softeners, reverse osmosis & tankless hot water heaters
Advocare - nutritional products & weight loss
Affordable Insulation - spray foam insulation, injection foam insulation & attic insulation
Air Doctor Duct Cleaning - air duct cleaning, air duct lining & coating
Air Purifier (Prestige Products Direct) - air purifier
Air Rescue Heating & Air - Trane heating and air conditioning systems
Air Solutions Heating and Cooling and Plumbing - heating, cooling & plumbing
Airco Service - heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical & generators
All of Us Soups & Dips - soup, dip, muffin & cheeseball mixes
American Leak Detection - leak detection service
AmeriGlide - walk-in tulbs, stair lifts, lift chairs & scooters
Amish Crafted Furniture - furniture
Anchor Agency, The - insurance-life & health (group)
Anchor Paint - paint and painting supplies
Angel's Pet Funeral Home & Crematory - pet funeral home and crematory
Angie's List - service membership for consumers to find ratings & reviews on local companies
Applied Concrete Arts - concrete art for patios/driveways
ArmsReach LLC - biometric handgun storage cases
ASC Fence Services - fence installation
Atkins Tree Care - tree service
Atlas Safe Rooms - storm shelters & safe rooms
Autumn Exteriors - siding, windows & guttering
Award Winning A & J Salsa - salsa, sweet pepper relish & red tornado
B.A. Concrete Designs - concrete tear out/pour & decorative concrete
B.A. Lawns & Landscaping - landscaping, irrigation, lighting, pavers & outdoor living
Bamboo Pillows & Bed Sheets (Euroshine USA) - bamboo pillows and bed sheets
Bath Planet of Oklahoma - bathroom remodeling
Best Hummingbird Feeder Ever - Lil' Sweety hummingbird feeders
Better Business Bureau - consumer education/information
Bewley Chiropractic - chiropractor and hair, skin & beyond
Border Magic - decorative concrete edging
Boulder Designs - man made boulders custom made in any shape and size
Burnett Windows & Siding - replacement windows, doors, siding & guttering
Camps Construction - retaining walls, concrete & pools
Celebrity Attractions - entertainment
Champion Windows and Home Exteriors - home exterior, roofing, windows and sunrooms
Chiromax art of wellness - tens units
Citizen CPR - CPR information
Community Builders - siding, windows, metal roofs, sunroom, bathrooms, doors, gutters, gutter protection & energy barrier
Contract Cabinet Systems - cabinetry
Costco - memberships
Cottage Art Gallery, The - custom original oil paintings
Cox Communications / Cox Home Security - cable TV, high speed internet, home phone & home security/automation
Crossroads Granite - granite countertops
Culligan of Tulsa - water filtration systems
Cutco Cutlery - Cutco cutlery, culinary tools, BBQ & garden tools, cookware & flatware
Dale & Lee's Service, Inc. - heating, air-conditioning and plumbing services
Damsel in Defense - stun guns, pepper sprays, alarms & on-the-road emergency tools
Dolphin Pools & Spas - spas & swimming pools
Drywall Repair Specialists - drywall repair service
Dustin Bass State Farm - insurance & financial services
Eden's Structural Solutions (Presenting Sponsor) - foundation repair
Edward Jones Investments - investment and financial planning
Euro Body Shaper (Euroshine USA) - exercise machines
Eurocast Premium Line Induction Cookware (Homerun Products ) - cookware sets
Expedition Log Homes - log homes & construction
Expeditions International - travel agency for booking flights, tours, lodging & cruises
Exterior Solutions by Craig's Roofing - roofing, siding & guttering
F & D Insurance - insurance information
Faith Electric - Generac generators & installation
FFO Home - bedroom & dining furniture, mattresses, rugs, lamps and accent products
Floral Haven - funeral & cemetary services
Four Seasons Sunrooms - sunroom, patio rooms, equinox louvered roof & rainier shade
Franklin & Sons Deck Masters LLC - outdoor projects, decks & patio covers
Garage Force of Tulsa - concrete floor coatings
Gearz-It Puzzle Toy (Stafford USA Ltd)- action puzzle toys
Gleam Guard - cabinet refinishing
Good Shelters - storm shelter
GreenScapes - outdoor living - hardscaping
Ground Zero Shelters - tornado shelters and saferooms
Guaranteed Windows & Siding - windows & siding
Hawaiian Moon - organic aloe cream
Healthmate Forever - pain relief massagers
Hoffman Kitchen and Bath - kitchen & bathroom remodeling
Holly-Wood Refinishing - cabinet & wood refinishing
Integrity Concrete - custom concrete
Integrity Roofing - roofing & construction
Interstate Media - DirecTV
Invisible Fence of Tulsa - electronic pet containment, pet toys & pet fountains
Iron Tight Saferooms - saferooms & above ground storm shelters
It Works! Global - health and beauty
K & D's Wood Refinishing - cabinet refinishing
K12, Inc. - online public school options
Kats Chiropractic - chiropractic screenings
Kazar Security - home security services
Keller Williams- Big Star Team - real estate broker
Kelly's Soaps - homemade soaps, salts & fizzies
Kinetico Water Systems - water filters, softeners and reverse osmosis
Landscape Creations by Dawn - landscaping services
LeafGuard of Oklahoma - LeafGuard gutters and GAF roofing
Learn to Code - coding lessons for kids and women
Lewis Roofing & Construction - roofing services
Lifetime Cookware - Lifetime brand cookware
LipSense by SeneGence - LipSense & other SeneGence products
LocalFarmOK.com - home delivery of organic lettuce & seasonal vegetables
Love Your Feet Now - wondergel seat cushions/massaging insoles
Lowe's - siding, windows, fencing, decks, kitchen/bath remodels
Magic Maids of Tulsa - housecleaning
Mary Kay Cosmetics - cosmetics
Master Service Center - appliance service & repair
Mattress King (Title Sponsor) - mattresses
Maximized Living - chiropractic services
Media Zone, The - DISH network
Midtown Tree Service - tree service, trimming, pruning and removal
Midwest Exterior Products - concrete log & timber siding, Simonton windows, LP smart, Hardie, stone, soffit & fascia
Miracles - premier skin care
Modern Blox - DemoBlox container home
Moonlit Gallery Outdoor Lighting - outdoor landscape lighting
Mother Nature Pest Control - pest control services
Mr. Sandless - wood and tile floor refinishing
Mullin Plumbing - water filtration
Murphy Wallbed USA - Murphy wallbeds
Natural Stone Interiors - granite counter tops, cabinets and tile
Nature's Breeze Mattress Co. - mattresses
Newk Foot and/or Hand Controlable Zero Turn - lawnmower accessory
Oklahoma Blood Institute - blood drive
Oklahoma Landscape - fertilization & weed control
Oklahoma Navy Ball - Navy Ball fundraiser
Oklahoma Outdoor Living - outdoor living & swimming pool construction
Oklahoma Playsets - backyard adventures residential playsets
Owasso Cabinets & More - custom cabinets
OZ Saferooms Tech, Inc. - tornado saferooms
Ozark Foam Insealators of Oklahoma - spray foam insulation
Painfreepillow.com - pressure activated massage pillows
Paramount Flooring - wood flooring
Parker Built Homes - custom home builder
Parsonex Financial Services - financial services: IRA's, 401(k)s, Trusts, college savings, planning, etc
PC Steel Buildings- steel building construction
Pink Zebra - soy wax melts & home decor
Pioneer Financial Group - auto, home, life, medicare supplements & investment opportunity
Plain View Winery - winery
Polar Bear Jack's Heating and Air Design, LLC - heating, air conditioning & insulation services
Premium Cabinets - kitchen & bath cabinets
Protect-A-Child Pool Fence - pool fencing for child security
Protection 1 - home security services
Quality Construction - tile, flooring, siding, patios & decks
ReBath of Tulsa - bathroom remodeling
Renewal by Andersen - windows and doors
Retirement Innovations - financial services and retirement planning
Rhineland Cutlery - cutlery, knifes and cutting boards
Rickert Tree Service - tree pruning/removal services and landscaping
Riddle Plant Farm - plant nursery and landscaping
Roark Acres Honey Farms - honey, creamed honey, beeswax candles & accessories, lotion bars, lip balm & bee pollen
Rogers Dental Group - general dentistry
Ronco Construction & Supply Co. Inc. - siding, windows & roofing
Route 66 Alliance - information on the Route 66 experience
Royal Prestige Cookware - cookware sets
Rustic Cut Remodeling - residential/commercial remodeling & custom furniture
S & W Tree Specialists - tree service
Sam's Club - membership
Scentsy - wax warmers, wax fragrances laundry products, room sprays, personal care products
Seal-Smart LLC - permanent sealant for wood, concrete & masonry
Sears Home Services - windows, siding, roofing, flooring, kitchen/bathroom remodel, doors, cabinets, countertops and HVAC services
SHADES Window Tinting - commercial & residential window tint
ShelfGenie of Oklahoma - pullout shelves, new cabinets and cabinet refacing
Sleep Number - Sleep Number beds
Softub - Softub hydrotheraphy tubs
Solatube by Perk, Inc. - Solatube daylighting systems, solar powered roof vents & LED solatube
Southern Journeys - travel services
Spirit 105.7 / Guts Church - Spirit 105.7 window stickers, prize drawings & Guts church programs
Standridge Clinic - cellular energy therapy-pulsed
State Farm - Matt McCoy - insurance for auto, home, boat, health & ATV
Steam Mop (Prestige Products Direct) - steam mops
Stewart Martin Equipment - lawn equipment
Stone Age Manufacturing - masonry fireplaces, ovens, kitchen islands & outdoor living
Stone Coat of Oklahoma - hydraulic blown limestone
Stream Oklahoma - cell phone and home phone service
Summerside Vineyards, Winery & Meadery - wine and wine-related gift items
Summit Concrete and Construction - concrete driveways, patios, sidewalks & outdoor kitchen pergolas
Superior Overhead Doors - garage doors, installation and garage door openers
Superior Sleep - Superior sleep mattresses and bed frames
Terrytory Motorhome Adventures - tailgating, bachelor(ette) parties - "Luxury limo service in a private motorcoach"
TherafitPro (Stafford USA Ltd) - exercise product
Thermal Windows, Inc. - windows and doors
Thermofilms - window tinting
Tier-One Roofing - roofing services
Tiger Jaw Garden Tools (Stafford USA Ltd) - garden tools
Tilly's Old Fashion Candies - pecan brittle, almond brittle, peanut brittle, cashew brittle & peanut/chocolate brittle
Timeless Surfaces- quartz & granite countertops
Tire Pro - Same Day Auto Repair - auto service information
Tornado Alley Storm Shelters - storm shelters
Tornado Place - above ground storm shelters
Touch of Purple Ring Cleaner - jewelry cleaner/speciality cleaner for home
True Smile Orthodontics - orthodontics service
T-Town Roofing - roofing service
Tuff Spas - spas and hot tubs
Tulsa Christian Bros. Painting - painting & construction
Tulsa County Assessor - County Assessor
Tulsa County Treasurer - County Treasurer
Tulsa Home Guard - gate installation & service
Tulsa Master Gardeners - gardening education
Tulsa Paver Designs - concrete work, pavers & retaining walls
Tulsa Renew Siding Company - siding, replacement windows, replacement doors & spray foam insulation
Tulsa World Media Company - news media/newspaper subscriptions
U.S. Jaclean, Inc. - massage chairs
UBuildIt - custom home building
Ultimate Garden Nozzle (Stafford USA Ltd) - garden nozzle
VanCrete Decorative Concrete - decorative concrete, concrete restoration/refinishing & polished concrete
Vitamix - Vitamix blenders
Wakefield Winery - wine sampling
Walk In Tubs of Oklahoma - walk in tubs and barrier-free showers
We B Trees - tree service
Welk Resorts - resort property in Branson, Missouri
Whispering Meadows Vineyard & Winery - winery
Wild Birds Unlimited - bird houses, food & related products
Window Source Tulsa, The - windows & doors
Window World of Tulsa - replacement windows
Wood Guys Hardwood Flooring - hardwood flooring
Woodbridge Home Exteriors - replacement windows, doors and siding
Work Sharp Outlet - knife sharpeners
Zoellner Exterminating - pest control service & inspections
