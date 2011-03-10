Exhibitor Information: The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

The first eight years of the Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma have been tremendous, with tens of thousands of people attending each year. Your business can be a part of the largest FREE summertime home & garden show in Green Country, coming up July 28th through 30th in the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo square. We bring in qualified buyers (new and existing homeowners) who are committed to finding ideas and answers to their home & garden questions. This show is a highly-targeted and cost-effective opportunity for businesses to market their products or services directly to this sought after group of consumers.

An estimated $700 billion is spent on home and garden-related products and services each year. According to the NAHB (National Assoc. of Home Builders), the average zip code in America will see over $5 million spent on home improvement this year. That’s a lot of new roofs, landscaping, and remodels! Experts are projecting home improvement spending to increase 6% this year over last, with the average home improvement project costing around $4,000.

With this growing demand for these types of products/services, the Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma has had proven success here in northeast Oklahoma. With such a vast array of products and services, The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma creates the ultimate source for consumers to fill many of their home & gardening needs under one roof!

The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is brought to you by Mattress King and Eden’s Structural Solutions.

Some ways "The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma" can work for you...

• Increase business

• Improve customer relationships

• Create an expanded mailing list

• Sell your services or products at the show

• Distribute coupons, samples and brochures

• Showcase new products

• Demonstrations

• In store promotions and tie-ins

• Door prize exposure

• Hands-on activity at your booth



Buying a Booth



For example, did you know that:

*92% of consumer event attendees evaluate the companies they do business with by visiting a trade show?

*64% of attendees said that as a result of visiting a company's booth, they bought more of that company's product within 12 months?



To help you reach this market, this event offers sponsors and exhibitors many one-to-one marketing opportunities with pre-qualified customers.



As a part of "The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma", you'll get unparalleled exposure through our strong promotions packages. This event will be highly-publicized on 4 of the top-rated radio stations in Tulsa, on KOKI-TV Channel 23 (the local FOX-TV affiliate) as well as through cable TV advertisements, local newspaper coverage and social media.



You can be a part of this winning team of highly successful exhibitors if you hurry and contact us today to reserve your space!



Booth Space



Each 10' by 10' booth comes with:

8' tall back drape and 3' tall side rails

1 6' skirted table

2 premium folding chairs

1 wastebasket

Access to 110v electricity - you must provide your own extension cords and power strips

Additional items (extra chairs, tables, carpeting, easels, TV-VCR combos, counter high stools, etc.) may be ordered directly through the show decorator, Event 1 or by calling 918-245-8006.





Exhibitor Info



Show dates: Friday, July 28, 2017 - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - Sunday, July 30, 2017



Show hours: 12:00pm - 8:00pm on Friday, 10:00am - 8:00pm on Saturday and 11:00am – 5:00pm on Sunday



Show location: The River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square (at the fairgrounds) at 4145 E 21st St. in Tulsa, Oklahoma



Load-in/set-up: Tuesday, July 25th through Thursday, July 27th from 8:00am - 7:00pm each day



Insurance is required to have when exhibiting at the show. If you do not have this coverage in place, Cox Radio Inc. has made arrangements so that all of our exhibitors can instantly acquire this coverage at significant savings from Rainprotection Insurance. Your cost will be just $84. Please click here to be redirected to the Rainprotection Insurance form.

The River Spirit Expo Center has multiple drive-in bays with 16' and 21' high doors, a dock height loading platform and an available forklift for moving in large/heavy display items.

Each booth comes with access to 110v electricity. Exhibitors must provide their own 16-gauge extension cord (all booths shouldn't be more than 30 feet from the nearest electrical box - located in the floor). 220 power is available and must be arranged before your move-in date by contacting the show office staff at (918) 523-2067.



