Updated: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Watch what happens when Santa surprises Georgia government employees

CCTV Employee Holiday Spirit Video
Clayton County Access Television / Facebook

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

JONESBORO, Ga. —

These employees have some moves!

A humorous and heartwarming video created by Clayton County Access Television in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrates the holiday season. 

It starts out with everyone frozen in place. No one seems to be in the holiday spirit.

Once Santa arrives to spread some holiday magic, everyone breaks out in a joyful dance.

Watch the video below:

 

View our 2016 Employee Holiday Spirit Video! #ClaytonCountyGa #Share

Posted by Clayton County Access Television on Friday, December 16, 2016

 
 

