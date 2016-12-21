Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
JONESBORO, Ga. —
These employees have some moves!
A humorous and heartwarming video created by Clayton County Access Television in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrates the holiday season.
It starts out with everyone frozen in place. No one seems to be in the holiday spirit.
Once Santa arrives to spread some holiday magic, everyone breaks out in a joyful dance.
Watch the video below:
View our 2016 Employee Holiday Spirit Video! #ClaytonCountyGa #SharePosted by Clayton County Access Television on Friday, December 16, 2016
