Steelers, Penguins spread cheer in holiday videos

By WPXI.com

Tis the season for Pittsburgh sports teams to get into the holiday spirit. The Steelers and the Penguins have released videos that are sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.

Steelers players donned their best ugly team sweaters to give a performance of "Frosty the Snowman" like no other.

Our players spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. #SteelersCarolspic.twitter.com/RWC7dh4VrJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2016

The Penguins' holiday e-card features their re-enactment of "Elf."