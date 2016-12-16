Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SYDNEY —
A pair of dedicated brothers in Australia were so grateful to their single mother, that they wanted to thank her with a special gift. It took them 10 years, but they finally saved enough money to surprise her with the car of her dreams.
“Showing gratitude to our beautiful Mum who's worked so hard to give us everything in life,” Daniel Knust said in an Instagram post.
Showing gratitude to our beautiful Mum who's worked so hard to give us everything in life. Compared to the sacrifices she has made for us over the years, this is nothing. A little gift to show her how much we appreciate everything she's done for Jason and I. I've wanted to do this for 10 years, and today a long term dream came true. Hard work pays off, and that's something our Mum taught us from a very young age that we'll never forget. #grateful #family @takeaphotoitwilllastlonger.gif @natgerada @mrs_knuts
A video posted by Daniel Knust (@daniel_knust) on
“Compared to the sacrifices she has made for us over the years, this is nothing,” he added.
Knust posted the video of him and his brother, Jason Knust, surprising their mom with a BMW 3 series with a bright, red bow on the hood.
“Hard work pays off, and that’s something our mum taught us from a very young age that we’ll never forget,” Knust said.
