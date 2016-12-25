Santa's helpers deliver adopted pets to families

By WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina girl got a surprise from Santa’s helpers Christmas morning.

The Humane Society of Charlotte teamed up with Santa Paws & Elves to deliver adopted pets to children in the area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This is the first year volunteers personally delivered the newly adopted cats and dogs to families who want to make the special gift a surprise.

On Christmas morning, volunteers dropped in to bring 7-year-old Maddie the family’s new adopted kitten, Noel.

“She’s been a really sweet girl all year,” volunteer Boni Lea said about Maddie. “And she really wanted a kitten."

When Noel arrived, Maddie was speechless and showed tears of joy for her new furry friend.

The Humane Society made three pet deliveries on Christmas.

