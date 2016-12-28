In this photo provided by Spin Master, a Spin Master Hatchimal is demonstrated. (Spin Master via AP)

By WFTV.com

Parents all over the country stood in long lines to grab their children the hottest toy of the season, the Hatchimal.

After all that effort, many are complaining that their children’s excitement quickly turned to disappointment when the toy didn’t work.

The toy is supposed to “hatch” after 30 minutes of tapping or rubbing on its egg.

But a growing number of people are saying their Hatchimal refuses to hatch.

The company that makes the Hatchimal has said it is working hard to rectify the problem and has increased its customer care representatives to help consumers.

“While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges,” the company said in a statement on its website. “We are 100 percent committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers.”

@SpinMaster i have been calling for 2 days, it keeps telling me to call back later, #Hatchimals is a dud & store won't take it back. — Jessica Brown (@Jessica29210214) December 27, 2016

@SpinMaster dead as a dodo and over 2 hours on hold... #hatchimalsfail#awfulcustomerservicepic.twitter.com/J2XHBd7L6A — Vicki (@vickiredmond) December 26, 2016