Disabled boy turned away from seeing Santa because of service dog

What was supposed to be a fun afternoon visiting Santa turned into an upsetting experience for a mother and her son in Pennsylvania.



"We went down there so he could give letters to Santa, because he really wanted to give these three letters. He'd been asking forever,” Linda Dallatore said.



But they were turned away because of their son’s service dog. Now the family wants to share their story to ensure everyone is aware of what the laws are on service animals.

Dallatore said the family has had Jiffy, a 10-year-old Lab mix, for about nine years, and the dog has played a critical role for them. The animal helps calm and watch after their 16-year-old son, Bradley, who has a disability.



Jiffy’s presence became a problem on Wednesday when Bradley wanted to see Santa at the Washington Crown Center. The family said employees of the company that arranges and photographs visits with Santa wouldn’t let Bradley and Jiffy through, telling the family that “animals were only permitted near Santa on a Pet Day due to possible allergic reactions to other patrons.”



"I explained I understood the allergies but also about the ADA law and how you have to accommodate both sets, with the allergies and with children with disabilities,” Linda Dallatore said.



The Dallatores said the mall’s management was their saving grace.



In a statement, the mall said that “mall security intervened and the issue was resolved,” ultimately allowing Bradley to give his letters to Santa.



The family said they want everyone to understand what the laws are when it comes to service animals.



“Just because your employer states to you that this is their policy, if it is in violation of any of the laws, they should be intelligent enough to know they have to follow the law,” Robert Dallatore, Bradley’s father, said.



The family filed a police report to document what happened. In a statement from World Wide Photography, the company told WPXI.com, "We always welcome service animals on our sets. They can join visitors for pictures and visits with Santa anytime."