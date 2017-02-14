Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Valentine's Day may be bittersweet for some, but it's filled with love for the Obamas.
Harper's Bazaar reported that the two shared affectionate messages with each other across their social media channels Monday.
"Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new," the former president said in a tweet to Mrs. Obama.
The same message was posted to his Instagram page. Accompanying each message was a photo of Barack Obama leaning into Michelle Obama, who has clasped arms and a beaming smile.
Michelle Obama shared a photo of the two with their feet in the sand, captioning social media posts with, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama."
The Obamas were seen vacationing with Virgin Group founder and billionaire Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands.
The former first couple took a break after leaving the White House and following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
