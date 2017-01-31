Florida zoo cares for abandoned baby kangaroo

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —
A baby kangaroo that was abandoned by its mother is getting another shot at life thanks to caretakers at one Florida zoo.
The 5-month-old joey was found Jan. 23 outside its mother’s pouch at Brevard Zoo.
Zookeepers believe that the mother pushed the kangaroo out of her pouch because of stress from a bad storm the night before.
Animal care managers decided to raise the joey by hand.
"Red kangaroos don’t start emerging from the pouch until they’re about 7 months old,” said Michelle Smurl, the zoo’s director of animal programs. “We think this joey is 5 months old, so the situation is still very precarious.”
Keepers feed the joey every four hours, day and night, and weigh her once a day.
