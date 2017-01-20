Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit sparks criticism

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Dona'd Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis

Courtesy of Rare.us

Kellyanne Conway spent her 50th birthday at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

She attended Friday festivities wearing patriotic colors.

But many people criticized Conway's outfit.

Trump's former campaign manager and current senior adviser was dressed in a red, white and blue coat. She described the outfit as "Trump revoluntionary wear."

Someone found the $3,600 Gucci coat online, and one social media user pointed out that the product's description online notes the coat's design was inspired by the city of London.

