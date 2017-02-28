Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Cuteness alert: Baby polar bear takes first steps outside at German Zoo

Baby Polar Bear
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A baby polar bear, like the one pictured, at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany takes its first steps outside its den on Feb. 24. The zoo is asking for the public's help in naming the baby bear, but the moniker has to start with the letter 'Q.'

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A fluffy, white baby polar bear took its first steps outside its den at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

The female cub was born in November to the zoo’s adult polar bear Giovanna and is now 14 weeks old, according to the zoo’s website.

"In the last three months, Giovanna has shown herself to be an experienced and patient mother. It is a great joy to watch her show her cub the world outside the mothering den,” zoo director Rasem Baban said.

“The little one will discover more and more every day and become increasingly bolder," Baban added.

"I am very pleased that the female cub has developed so well over the past few months and is now ready to discover the spacious outdoor enclosure. She will surely have a lot to explore in the coming days," Munich Mayor Christine Strobl said.

The zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming the cub, but there’s a catch. The name has to start with the letter “Q.”  The zoo named all the baby animals born in 2016 a name starting with the letter “Q” and will continue the trend with the baby bear.

Zoo officials plan to pick a name soon and are planning a naming ceremony in late March.

The zoo said it hopes the baby bear will help raise awareness of the perilous plight of endangered polar bears in the wild from climate change.

Polar Bear Cub Takes First Steps

BABY STEPS: A 14-month-old polar bear cub at a zoo in Germany took its first tentative steps -- emerging from her mother's den and exploring the tundra enclosure for the first time. The snowy white cub hasn't yet been named, but a name-giving ceremony is set for March 23.

Posted by ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Saturday, February 25, 2017

 
 

