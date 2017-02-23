Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A baby panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China, took a shine to one of the workers this week.
A video of the episode shows the baby at the Chengdu Panda Base clinging to the worker’s leg and holding on as the worker tries to spread around bamboo. The employee repeatedly removes the little bear from his leg, but the baby keeps coming back.
The base, which opened in 1987, is a nonprofit research and breeding facility for the endangered giant panda
There are an estimated 1,600 giant pandas left in the wild and some 300 in zoos and breeding programs worldwide, according to the Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
