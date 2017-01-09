Atlanta radio show host's daughter beats cancer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Hope Jensen
WSBTV.com
Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby announced Friday morning that her family got the best news – her daughter’s tumor is gone.
Then 10-month-old Reese was diagnosed stage 4 sacrococcygeal teratoma in August.
Hobby and her husband, Grant Rivera, said they knew something wasn’t right for months. They went to the doctors, where Reese had an MRI of her pelvic region, which revealed a large mass.
The family immediately began chemotherapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The tumor was removed in November.
Friday, Hobby posted that a scan showed no signs of residual tumor. “She beat it,” Hobby said.
">January 20, 2017
NO SIGNS OF RESIDUAL TUMOR. The best combinations of words we have ever heard. She beat it. https://t.co/nLpytrKI2l— Jenn Hobby (@JennHobby)https://t.co/nLpytrKI2l— Jenn Hobby (@JennHobby) January 20, 2017
NO SIGNS OF RESIDUAL TUMOR. The best combinations of words we have ever heard. She beat it.
