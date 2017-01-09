Follow us on

    Atlanta radio show host's daughter beats cancer

    Jenn Hobby
    Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
    Atlanta radio personality Jenn Hobby.

    By Hope Jensen

    WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA —

    Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby announced Friday morning that her family got the best news – her daughter’s tumor is gone.

    Then 10-month-old Reese was diagnosed stage 4 sacrococcygeal teratoma in August.

    Hobby and her husband, Grant Rivera, said they knew something wasn’t right for months. They went to the doctors, where Reese had an MRI of her pelvic region, which revealed a large mass.

    The family immediately began chemotherapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The tumor was removed in November.

    Friday, Hobby posted that a scan showed no signs of residual tumor. “She beat it,” Hobby said.

