Atlanta radio show host's daughter beats cancer

By Hope Jensen

WSBTV.com

Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby announced Friday morning that her family got the best news – her daughter’s tumor is gone.

Then 10-month-old Reese was diagnosed stage 4 sacrococcygeal teratoma in August.

Hobby and her husband, Grant Rivera, said they knew something wasn’t right for months. They went to the doctors, where Reese had an MRI of her pelvic region, which revealed a large mass.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

The family immediately began chemotherapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The tumor was removed in November.

[DONATE:Reese's MaGIC Fund Donation Page]

Friday, Hobby posted that a scan showed no signs of residual tumor. “She beat it,” Hobby said.

">January 20, 2017