Amazon lowers minimum amount for free shipping back to $35

Shipping orders go by on a conveyor belt at Amazon's San Bernardino Fulfillment Center in 2013. Amazon has decreased the minimum amount for users to qualify for free shipping from $49 to $35. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon has decreased the minimum amount for users to qualify for free shipping.

>> Read more trending stories

The Verge reported that a year after the company raised the minimum amount to $49, it has now moved the point back to $35.

The offer does not apply to Amazon Prime account holders, who have free two-day shipping for any order under Amazon's Prime membership program, but instead is a benefit for Amazon users who do not pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month for Prime.

USA Today reported that the move comes after Walmart announced its free two-day shipping would be available on 2 million items, with the minimum amount to qualify for free shipping being lowered from $50 to $35.