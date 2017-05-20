Life of Jacksonville Pastor R.J. Washington celebrated

Thousands of people filled Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church Saturday celebrating the life of beloved Pastor RJ Washington.
The 54-year-old died Tuesday reportedly from cancer.
Church members said the entire congregation and Jacksonville community instantly felt the loss.
“He’s a man of God. He’s my father in the gospel and I love their family. It just hurts my heart. I didn’t know he was going to go this fast,” congregation member Irene More said.
R. J. Washington’s teaching brought thousands to the church. Many have followed him since he founded his church three decades ago.
Family said Saturday’s ceremony was about celebrating the work of a visionary who changed lives.
“To love God’s people the way he loved God’s people," R.J. Washington's brother Abraham Lincoln Washington said.
Church members are taking comfort in R.J. Washington's powerful words. They said R. J. Washington leaves behind a legacy of helping others in Jacksonville and around the world.
The work of Washington and his church will continue through family and his congregation.
