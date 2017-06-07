Listen Live
News
Last Tulsa Kmart to close in September
Last Tulsa Kmart to close in September

Last Tulsa Kmart to close in September
 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Last Tulsa Kmart to close in September

Updated:

TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • Sears Holdings confirmed the final Tulsa Kmart will close
  • Liquidation sales begin June 15, with the store closing in September
  • Kmart will continue serving the area through online sales, the Shop Your Way platform and apps
  • Sears Holdings did not release how many associates are impacted by the closing
  • Those employees may be eligible for severance pay and the opportunity to apply for positions at other area sears or Kmart stores
  • Accused NSA leaker is no fan of Trump
    Accused NSA leaker is no fan of Trump
    Her job was within the hidden machinery of the nation’s spy craft, making her a cog in the U.S. government’s signals intelligence system. But on social media it seems, Reality Leigh Winner’s life has been an open book. In the hours after Winner’s arrest on charges she leaked classified material to a news outlet, the media and members of the public scoured her digital life. Like many in her social media-fluent generation, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran left these accounts public for the world to see, though she possessed a top-security clearance. On Facebook and Instagram, the South Texas-raised Winner documented her pets, travels to Belize and to her adopted home of Baltimore, her hours in the gym and yoga studio, vegan meals, concerts and the recent death of her father. On Twitter, an account that she appears to manage laid bare liberal political views and the raw emotion she felt over the election of Donald Trump as president. Tweeting at Trump after comments he made about refugees being a danger, under the handle @reezlie, she wrote, “the most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house (sic).” Media outlets across the country relied on those social media posts as they threaded together a portrait of Winner, accused in federal court documents of leaking information about possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Winner admitted to FBI agents Saturday to printing and releasing the top-secret information, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. But her stepfather Gary Davis warned Tuesday that the portrait of Winner that emerges from her social media is not “an accurate portrayal of my daughter.” Davis said his daughter served her nation with distinction for six years in the Air Force, where she worked as a linguist. He said she speaks Arabic and Farsi and has training in other Mideast languages. “She received commendations during that time,” Davis said. “She’s just a passionate young woman who probably made some mistakes.” Davis said he’s not certain that the Twitter account cited in press reports actually belongs to Winner, although it uses her photo. “The person they are portraying in the media is an invention,” he said. “It’s their take on what little they know about.” Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, described her as no fan of the president, but added that “she’s not an activist.” South Texas roots At her family home on a sparsely populated road near the tiny farming town of Ricardo, just south of Kingsville, the curtains were pulled tight and no one answered the door. A neighbor, who said he called the local sheriff’s department after TV crews approached the home, declined to give his name, saying only Winner’s arrest was “a shock.” The rural neighborhood, where many houses fly large U.S. flags and sport yard signs with gun targets reading “If you can read this, you’re in range,” is interspersed with rows of cotton, sorghum and cotton. In Ricardo’s tiny downtown, word of Winner’s arrest had begun to spread Tuesday, with neighbors taking differing views on her actions. “I don’t think it was right,” said Melissa Vasquez, cashier at the 5-0 convenience store. “You don’t know what kind of information she was giving. Obviously it was classified for a reason.” But customer Mary Jane De Luna, a manager at a Kingsville pharmacy, said she was glad Winner took the risk of leaking to the press. “I think we should know what’s going on,” she said. “It took someone young like her to bring it out. People need to know what’s going on behind the scenes.” De Luna said a co-worker’s son who went to H.M. King High School with Winner described her as “very intelligent.” After graduating in 2010, Winner completed Air Force basic training in 2011, according to the Kingsville Record. Davis said she turned down a full scholarship to Texas A&M Kingsville to enlist. After her discharge, she worked as a contractor with Pluribus International Corp. At Naval Air Station Kingsville, news hadn’t spread far as of early Tuesday afternoon. A trio of service members at a coffee shop near the base, said they hadn’t heard of Winner’s arrest. “It’s crazy, but I don’t know anything about it,” said one, who declined to give his name. An activist Winner’s arrest marks the first criminal leak case under President Trump. Court documents say she admitted to printing out and mailing top secret documents to an undisclosed media outlet — apparently the online outlet The Intercept. Earlier this year, she met with staff members of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-GA. to discuss environmental issues. She posted a selfie with her eyebrows raised outside of the first-term senator’s Atlanta office to Facebook on Feb. 14. “A great American once told us to go out and have conversations with one another,” Winner wrote in the post, in which she also wrote she was “feeling optimistic.” “Our team meets with hundreds of Georgians monthly to discuss issues important to them,” a Perdue spokeswoman said in a statement. She said Perdue’s office doesn’t ask about employment in routine meetings with constituents and that Winner’s work as a federal contractor didn’t come up then. “The allegations against Ms. Winner are very serious, and if true, directly threaten our national security,” the spokeswoman said. “I trust our Justice Department will get to the bottom of this and handle it appropriately.” Her social media feeds show she was particularly passionate about climate change, refugees, Syria’s civil war and the citizens of Iran. After a friend asked about her meeting with Perdue’s staff, Winner said it went “really well.” “I can’t believe I got a private 30 minute meeting, and his state policy director is going to send me email updates on some of my concerns regarding climate change and what the state of Georgia is doing to reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” she wrote. Winner said she also told Perdue staffers that senators should “not be afraid to directly state when our president or his cabinet tell outright lies.” She said her suggestion was “well heard.” In February, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran would be “unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We’ll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense.” Winner replied: “There are many Americans protesting US govt aggression towards Iran. If our Tangerine in Chief declares war, we stand with you!” Trump supporters took to Winner’s social media pages, leaving comments calling her a traitor, mocking her parents and fantasizing what will happen to her if she goes to prison. One of her most recent posts reflected a loss in her life. Above a photo of her sitting pensively in front of a Mayan pyramid in Belize, she wrote, “There is nothing that can fix the hole in my heart that you left behind. I still don’t know who I am without you here or how to keep moving forward without the one person who believed unconditionally in everything I want to do in life. “I miss you, Dad.”
  • Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    In an extraordinary hearing on Capitol Hill, top U.S. Intelligence officials repeatedly refused to publicly discuss questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. elections, as Senators said there was no legal reason preventing such public answers. “What’s the basis for your refusal to answer these questions today?” asked a frustrated Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who pressed both Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers to talk about their discussions with President Trump. “I’m not satisfied with, ‘I do not believe it is appropriate’ or ‘I do not feel I should answer,” said King. “You swore that oath – to tell us the truth. .@SenAngusKing: 'What is the legal basis for your refusal to testify to this committee?' DNI Coats: 'I'm not sure I have a legal basis.' pic.twitter.com/aFcjA4K7ET — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2017 Both Coats and Rogers began the hearing by warding off questions about reports that Mr. Trump had asked them to help weigh in against the FBI investigation into Russian meddling. “In the three plus years that I have been Director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believed to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” said Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the NSA. But Senators zeroed in on the use of the term ‘directed.’ “Are you prepared to say that you have never been asked by the President or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation?” asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Those questions did not get far. “I’m not prepared to answer your question today,” said Coats.
  • Walmart tests automated grocery kiosk pickup
    Walmart tests automated grocery kiosk pickup
    An Oklahoma City Walmart is the test site for new grocery technology that could make the trip to a super center less of a headache. >> Read more trending news  The box store giant has introduced an automated kiosk where shoppers, who select and pay for their groceries online, can drive up and pick up their purchases without setting foot inside the traditional bricks-and-mortar store, NewsOK reported. More than 30,000 items, from fresh produce, to meat, to dairy items, can be ordered online and picked up for free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the test site, Mashable reported. The cost of the groceries are the same as if shoppers left their cars and selected the products themselves, but they do have to have a $30 minimum order, NewsOK reported. Employees select the products ordered, then store the items in bins inside of a refrigerated kiosk, where a customer can then walk up to a touchscreen and punch in a code and pick up their groceries. A similar kiosk is being tested in the United Kingdom.
  • Trump chooses former Bush Justice Department official as new FBI Director
    Almost a month after firing James Comey from the post of FBI Director, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will nominate Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration, as his choice for head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. The President has interviewed a number of candidates in recent weeks, but seemed to be having trouble zeroing in on a final pick. BREAKING: Trump says he has his FBI pick _ Christopher Wray, former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Christie's lawyer — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 7, 2017 Wray started his career with the federal government in the US Attorney’s office in Atlanta, where he worked from 1999-2001; he went up the chain, ending as an Assistant Attorney General in the George W. Bush Administration, before returning to private practice with the well-known law firm King & Spalding in 2005. “Good choice,” said Norm Eisen, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump’s on ethics matters, who noted Wray’s work on the Enron case. “He was very fair.” Christopher Wray, Trump's choice to lead the FBI, was confirmed unanimously by the Senate for Assistant AG position in 2003 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2017
  • President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Donald Trump sent a tweet Wednesday morning announcing his pick for the new FBI director. Wray is a Washington D.C. lawyer. Wray is a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration. Wray served as  the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division from 2003 - 2005. Trump announced his pick one day before the former FBI boss, James Comey, is set to testify before Congress. You’ll hear Comey’s testimony live and commercial free on KRMG, KRMG.com and the KRMG app.
