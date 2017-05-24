Lake City 22-year-old killed in crash

3rd Annual Great Graft Race Labor Day, Monday September 4th 2017 Early Bird Registration Ends Wednesday 5/﻿31 (Register here).﻿﻿ Get ready for the 3rd year of the Great Raft Race's revival on the Arkansas River. Register now to participate in this classic Tulsa event on Labor Day Monday September 4th 2016. Register yourself or your team of participants for a kayak, canoe, paddleboard, inflatable raft, or the crowd favorite creative homemade rafts. Registration Info You won’t want to miss our early bird price that is significantly cheaper than the 2016 cost. Registration prices: 5/1/17 - 5/31/17 Early bird pricing = $45 per participant 6/1/17 - 7/15/17 = $55 per participant 7/16/17 - 8/15/17 = $70 per participant Race Categories Participants will be able to compete in the recreational category “Pokey Okie” and leisurely float down the AR River while enjoying the views and soaking up the sun. Speed Demons participate in the “Race Category” and see who’s rowing muscle can take them the fastest down the river! We will be giving awards for top 3 times in the 2 race categories; Canoe/Kayak/Sup & Homemade Raft. OR Compete directly against other local businesses for bragging rights in this year’s “Corporate Challenge”. Corporate Challenge participants receive VIP tent access at the Bud Light Boatyard Bash where free food, drink, and adult beverages catered by Elote will be provided. Raft Race Design Challenge Ready to showcase your design and construction skills?? Or will you have the the most creative kookiest raft on the river, and just hope it floats?? Good news is we are rewarding both! The Raft Race Design Challenge will give out awards for the following Categories: Best of Show- The best overall design of the Great Race, blending construction, creativity, sea-worthiness, style, and fun!! Best Engineered Raft - The best engineered, constructed, and most intricate functioning raft. Most Creative - The most creative, artistic, funny raft. Costumes encouraged! All homemade raft participants are automatically entered to compete in these categories. Bud Light Boatyard Bash You don’t want to miss the official Great Raft Race finish line party! Come out and enjoy the end of summer with us on Labor Day and cheer your favorite rafts to the finish line! The Bud Light Boatyard Bash is located at River West Festival Park on the Arkansas River. Admission is FREE! Bring lawn chairs and a blanket and find your perfect spot of grass on the riverbank to enjoy the party! Festivities Include: Live Local Music Food Trucks Inflatable Kids Zone Yard Games - new for ‘17 Retail Vendors