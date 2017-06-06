Lake City 22-year-old found dead in Suwannee County

Deputies are investigating after a Lake City 22-year-old was found dead in Suwannee County on Saturday.

Officials said someone stopped their car on 164th Street near 45th Road to move a tree limb out of the roadway and found Sara Elizabeth Ballance's body in a ditch.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said Ballance's body was in the early stages of decomposition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement processed the scene and a medical examiner found no signs of trauma on her body.

The medical examiner was unable to determine her cause of death and toxicology results are pending.

Ballance's family said they last saw her May 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

They said Ballance left her Lake City home with friends in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine where Ballance was before her death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Chris Frost at 386-364-7993 or email Chris.Frost@suwanneesheriff.com.