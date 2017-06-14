UPDATE: Police say they have a suspected shooter in custody
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.
According to CNN, several legislators had already headed to work, but 15-25 people were still at the fields at the time of the shooting.
Scalise's security detail, 2 capitol police officers, were also injured. Around 7:40 central, officials reported Scalise was in a stable, but unknown condition.
The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.
President Donald Trump sent a statement about the shooting:
The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
Other congressional leaders sent out their thoughts via social media:
Alexandria Police have a PIO headed to the scene.
Victims are being hospitalized.
FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team.
The team was practicing for a 108-year-old traditional, bipartisan game between Senators and Congressmen as a fundraiser for DC charities.
This is a developing story. Check again or click to watch FOX23 News This Morning for the latest
