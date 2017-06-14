UPDATE: Police say they have a suspected shooter in custody

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

According to CNN, several legislators had already headed to work, but 15-25 people were still at the fields at the time of the shooting.

Scalise's security detail, 2 capitol police officers, were also injured. Around 7:40 central, officials reported Scalise was in a stable, but unknown condition.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.

President Donald Trump sent a statement about the shooting: