- London’s Metropolitan police are responding to an incident on London Bridge.
- Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.
- Police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.
- Reports: Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge
- Police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene.
- Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.
- London's police say six people have died in addition to three attackers.
From the Associated Press:
London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.
The Metropolitan Police's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said early Sunday that police believe all the attackers were killed but are conducting further investigation to make certain this is the case.
Rowley says the suspects were confronted and shot by police "within eight minutes of the first call."
Rowley says the three attackers were wearing what appeared to be suicide vests but they turned out to be hoaxes.
