N. Korea accuses CIA of bio-chemical plot against leaders

North Korea on Friday accused the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence agency of a plot to attack its "supreme leadership" with a bio-chemical weapon, Reuters reported.

North's Korea’s Ministry of State Security released a statement saying “the last-ditch effort” of U.S. “imperialists” and the South had gone “beyond the limits,” adding that such a “pipe dream” could never succeed.

“The Central Intelligence Agency of the U.S. and the Intelligence Service (IS) of south Korea, hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK and those acts have been put into the extremely serious phase of implementation after crossing the threshold of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea),” North's Korea’s KCNA news agency quoted the statement as saying.

"A hideous terrorists' group, which the CIA and the IS infiltrated into the DPRK on the basis of covert and meticulous preparations to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK by use of bio-chemical substance, has been recently detected," the statement continued.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul and South Korea's National Intelligence Service were not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported.

KCNA gave lengthy details about the alleged plot but said it could never be accomplished.

"Criminals going hell-bent to realize such a pipe dream cannot survive on this land even a moment," it said.