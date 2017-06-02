Kitten belonging to fatal crash victim returned to family

An Arizona woman, grieving over the deaths of two of her children over the last two weeks, was reunited with her daughter’s kitten, KSAZ reported.

>> Read more trending news

Tracy Sollis of Glendale lost her son, 29-year-old Kenny Codding, two weeks ago in a crash. Her daughter, 25-year-old Raven Codding, was killed in a rollover crash after attending her brother’s funeral, KSAZ reported.

A pair of EMTs rescued the kitten, which was in the car belonging to Raven Codding,

"Some woman came out of nowhere and said the kitten was ejected with Raven, and handed us the kitten," said Cynthia Follette, who took care of the animal, named Dean.

Follette gave her information to an officer, hoping it would get passed on to Raven Codding's family.

Sollis was emotional when she was given the kitten, who suffered a scratch on his hip. She said the kitten represented a memory of her daughter, and lamented the loss of her children.

"I'd give my life in a heartbeat to let them come back," she told KSAZ.

We are trying to find Raven's kitten. Please spread the word! Grand and Bell on Monday, May 22nd. Thank you Posted by Tracy Sollis on Monday, May 29, 2017