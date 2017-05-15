Keystone Lake levels remain high as rain is set to return

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Water levels at Keystone Lake remained very high, and with more rain in the forecast this week, some are wondering how high the water could get.
- All floodgates at the Keystone Dam were open, but FOX23 found that there is a lot of draining left to do to get the lake levels down to normal depth.
- The Pier 51 Marina remains closed and without electricity as the access ramps to both the docks and restaurants is under multiple feet of water.
- The rushing current out of the dam, however, has caused many to flock to the bottom of the spillway to try to catch fish.
- Many told FOX23 catfish like the rushing water, and some have seen catches up to 40 lbs.
- Woody's Bait Shop on Highway 412 says business is booming before the traditional start to summer Memorial Day weekend because of many trying to take advantage of the high level of water being released down the Arkansas River.
- Fishermen are urged to use caution near the waterline, because usual fishing areas are underwater. Many fishing at the dam are on rocks, and if you feel uneasy about casting a line on rocks near the rushing water, you are urged to wear a lifejacket.
