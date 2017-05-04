People who live on the Northside came together for a town hall hosted by the Justice League United on Thursday night.

There was a lot of talk at the meeting about the need to address violence in Jacksonville

People from a variety of faith groups and backgrounds spoke. Part of the discussion focused on officers' use of deadly force and people’s rights, but also the larger issue of addressing violence and crime in Jacksonville neighborhoods.

The night started with prayer and then moved to some of the challenges facing Jacksonville.

The main topic of discussion: the public's legal rights while interacting with Jacksonville sheriff's officers and the times police may use deadly force, something Action News Jax spoke about with Action News Jax crime and safety expert and JSO veteran Ken Jefferson.

“They have an expandable baton, they have pepper spray, they have a Taser. These are all non-lethal ways of using force. The actual gun itself is the last resort to save and preserve life,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also spoke about interactions with police.

“It's OK to disagree with what you feel he's stopping you for or is citing you for, but the thing you have to remember is that you have to cooperate,” Jefferson said.

But Jefferson said that doesn't mean you can't protect your rights.

“You can file a complaint with that particular agency's internal affairs division. You can always ask for a supervisor there on the scene but what you don't want to do is get into a contentious situation in the field there with the officer,” Jefferson said.

The meeting ended, shifting focus toward the steps neighbors can take to help stop violent interactions between people and the police and the broader issue of youth violence in Jacksonville.

“They need to get engaged. They need to get the parents of these kids engaged and get something in the neighborhoods so to keep these kids' energy channeled towards not violence but bettering themselves and education and programs,” Bobby Worthy with Justice League United said.

It's a challenge neighbors say starts with moving past their differences.

“Well it all needs to stop and we as a community, regardless of where you live, should come together and stand as one,” Janice Gray said.