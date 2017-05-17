Quick Facts:
- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed special counsel for FBI Russia-Trump investigation.
- Mueller served as FBI director under President George W. Bush and under President Barack Obama until 2013.
- He was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to oversee the investigation on Wednesday.
The Department of Justice named an independent special counsel Wednesday to oversee the FBI's investigation of the Russian government's attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will serve as the Special Counsel. He served as FBI director for 12 years under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.
“In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,” said Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein. “My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”
President Donald Trump is under scrutiny after he fired former FBI Director James Comey last week. Reports from multiple news agencies allege that memos written by Comey over the last several months state that Trump asked him to stop investigation former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Comey is expected to testify about the investigation and alleged memos next week in front of the House Oversight Committee.
Days after Comey was fired, it was reported that President Trump allegedly revealed classified information to Russian officials. The White House denied the accusations, but Trump said he has the "absolute right" to share information with Russia.
