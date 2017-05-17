WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

UPDATE: 10:09 p.m. - City officials announce news conference for Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. - Jury finds Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby not guilty of first degree manslaughter.

UPDATE: 9:11 p.m. - Dr. Tiffany Crutcher tweets that jury has reached a verdict.

UPDATE: 6:57 p.m. - Judge says jury cannot explain how or why they came to their verdict.

UPDATE: 6:35 p.m. - Jury has a question for the judge.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m. - Judge denies mistrial request.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. - Defense files for mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct, prosecutors decline to comment unless in open court.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m. - Jury begins deliberating

Quick Facts:

The defense rested in Betty Shelby's trial Tuesday, closing arguments took place Wednesday morning

Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher

Wednesday morning people lined up to get into the courtroom:

Line is already forming outside of the courtroom for the #BettyShelbyTrial. Closing arguments are expected to begin this morning at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/yMIK1cFy0S — Ashli Lincoln FOX 23 (@AshliLincoln) May 17, 2017

Shelby shot Crutcher in September of 2016. Her defense argued the shooting was justified.

After two days of jury selection and several days of testimony, the jurors heard closing arguments to Wednesday morning. The jury received 32 instructions before deliberations.

The charge she faces, first degree manslaughter, which is in the heat of passion, requires a jury to find that: the death of a human, caused by defendant, was not excusable or justifiable and was in the heat of passion at the time of death.

According to the instructions, the jury must consider charges based on what happened at the time of the shooting, not after.

The State

The state focused on the "why" questions in the case for their closing arguments. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the jury needed to ask:

Why two officers had guns, while another did not

Why Shelby put away her gun after the shooting

Was Crutcher reaching for something

Why Shelby said she had "never been so scared in [her] life".

Why Shelby saw dash cam video before her homicide detective interview

Why officers told her not to talk on the scene

Why officers were not asking what happened

Kunzweiler said the defense used the spotlight to blame him, and, though he could handle it, he asked the jury not to be distracted and focus only on what happened Sept. 16.

The Defense

Defense attorneys brought out the door of Crutcher's SUV during their closing, said the DA filed charges too quickly and called his actions hypocritical during the trial.

They said the DA uses law enforcement in court, but criticizes them, failing to educate the jury on what police officers do, that the jury couldn't judge on their own.

Attorneys said Kunzweiler fought 911 callers' tapes in the trial because they showed others feared Crutcher that day.

They also argued that if Shelby waited to shoot, he could have theoretically killed her. They reiterated that Crutcher ignored repeated commands. While death is tragic, they argued, it is not always a crime.

Kunzweiler's case was criticized, the defense saying all the state could do was say Shelby was angry while she challenged a course.

FOX23 has a team in the courtroom to get the latest updates- download the FOX23 News app for instant alerts as the verdict is reached.

Trending Now on FOX23

Trending Video

Officer Betty Shelby claims 'Crutcher's death is his fault' during Monday testimony