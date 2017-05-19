Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
69°
H 78
L 57

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Betty Shelby to return to duty, will not be assigned as patrol officer

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
69°
Overcast
H 78° L 57°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 57°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 57°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    58°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 73° L 50°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
Juror shares letter from Betty Shelby trial
Close

Juror shares letter from Betty Shelby trial

Juror shares letter from Betty Shelby trial

Juror shares letter from Betty Shelby trial

Updated:

TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • A juror filed a letter concerning the Betty Shelby trial
  • The court filed the letter on record
  • Jurors previously asked if the verdict form could include a letter to Police Chief Chuck Jordan
  • That request was denied during the trial 

Scroll down to read

 

I am providing this statement in effort to placate the desire of various media members to interview members of the Jury.
Before I begin, I have instructions that I request you respect with regard to this correspondence and
what you choose to do with it:
 
     1. As of the trial's end, each Juror was adamant about staying as anonymous as possible. We
ask that members of the media do not try to seek out our identities or to try to interact with
us in any way. Please respect our privacy.
 
     2. I suspect that once completed, this letter may be somewhat lengthy, at least with regard to
how you might release information from it. I understand that editing, sound bites or
snippets are part of reporting that are necessary to keep news concise, but it is also a tool
for reporters to edit comments to serve the angle for which they personally see the story.
do not ask, but rather implore you to maintain the continuity of the concepts presented in
this letter and, to the best of your ability, preserve the intentions for which each of these
concepts are discussed.
The Jury in this case has been keenly aware of the significance of its outcome to our community. We do not want to be misrepresented in any way shape or form. We trust that
you will respect our desire to be represented accurately
 
       3. This letter attempts to capture the thoughts of the Jury as a whole as accurately as is
reasonable. This however, should not be viewed to represent any individual's thoughts or
beliefs as each arrived at their decision independently and of their own accord. It is
possible that I may mischaracterize an individual's thoughts, though I will do my best to stay
away from matters where I cannot generalize the thought process of the Jury as a whole,
though it should be understood that the intensity and language any individual Juror might
use to describe the same concepts may be different.
 
 
Before I get into the details that we want to share, I want to thank Judge Drummond, his bailiff Walt, the Sheriffs' Office, Courtroom Deputies and staff of the court who made the Jury feel comfortable and safe for the duration of the trial, and after the verdict was reached. In addition, I want to thank Steve Kunzweiler, the Tulsa County District Attorney for his kind words regarding the Jury and its efforts during a post-trial interview. Even if he was not pleased with the outcome, I have a great amount of respect in the way he handled the matter and for his regard of the Jury's efforts in coming to its decision.
 
On the Matter of the Open Window:
It is clear to the Jury after intensely studying the video, still photos, and testimony that the windows to the SUV driven by Terrance Crutcher that evening were open and that the Jury believes from said evidence that Terrance Crutcher did in fact reach into the window, disobeying the instructions of the police officers on location.
 
On the Matter of the Instant in which Terrance Crutcher was shot:
The Jury concluded that any officer put in that situation at that exact moment and regardless of the skin color, gender or size of the suspect, would have performed the same way, which is in accordance with their law enforcement training. By all evidence presented, that instant required action, which two officers took simultaneously. That moment, according to the evidence presented, was unfortunate and tragic, but justifiable due to the actions of the suspect.
 
On the Matter of the Moments Proceeding the Weapons Discharge:
While Officer Shelby made a justifiable decision at the very moment she pulled the trigger according to her training, when reviewing the moments before she discharged her weapon, the jury wonders and some believe that she had other options available to subdue Mr. Crutcher before he reached his car. What is unclear based on the testimony and the evidence presented in that courtroom, was whether her judgment at that time was in accordance to her training as a police officer in the line of duty or whether her training allowed her to holster her service weapon and draw her Taser instead. There was no evidence presented that she was acting outside of her training, or even if her training allowed her flexibility of a decision at that point. All discussion of what her training requires in that instant, as presented in the trial, favored the Defense's case.
 
The Jury, without knowledge of the guidelines learned through law enforcement training, believes that a Taser attempt to subdue Mr. Crutcher before he reached his vehicle could have saved his life and that potential scenario was seemingly an option available to her; however, there was no evidence presented that her extensive training allowed such an option. The Jury could not, beyond a reasonable doubt, conclude that she did anything outside of her duties and training as a police officer in that situation. This was critical to the verdict rendered. Because of this perceived option that she may have had, many on the Jury could never get comfortable with the concept of Betty Shelby being blameless for Mr. Crutcher's death, but due to the lack of
direct or even circumstantial evidence that she was acting outside of her training in the 30 feet prior to Mr. Crutcher reaching the window of that SUV, the Jury was forced by the rule of law to render a not guilty verdict.
 
On the Matter of Heat of Passion:
The Jury was provided very specific instructions regarding the Heat of Passion aspect of the Manslaughter in the First Degree charge. Key to these instructions was that the intense emotion had to dominate the person's thought process at the very instant the act of homicide was committed. Evidence presented led the Jury to believe that Officer Shelby was indeed fearful, increasingly so as the incident escalated. However, the Jury concluded that she did act with in the confines of her training at that very moment when the homicide was committed.
 
The evidence presented did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt anything to the contrary that Training, not fear, dominated in her choice to perform that action at that time she discharged her weapon, which was evidenced at least in part by the fact that two officers simultaneously fired their weapons in response to Mr. Crutcher's actions.
 
On the Matter of Deliberation.
I am confident this was a strong jury and it was an honor to serve with them. Each took his or her respective civic duty and the oath made to the court very seriously. Each was engaged in the process, taking notes of the extensive and complicated evidence and testimony brought before them. Each honored the instructions given by the Judge throughout the process. The deliberation, though long, was extremely efficient with regard to the ground it covered in reviewing and discussing the evidence. The members of the Jury were collaborative and
respectful of each others views as we muddled through a very complicated matter. In addition to the review of the testimony and evidence presented in court, we also very carefully studied and considered the judges instructions which guided the Jury in how to reach its conclusions under the narrow constraints of the law.
 
I believe that I speak for the whole of the Jury, when I say that the general public in these types of cases are unaware of just how specifically the rule of law dictates how a Jury must reach a verdict. The State, in this case, had the burden to prove guilt to each element of the respective charge, beyond a reasonable doubt. Some elements are extremely specific, which makes it more challenging for the prosecution to cross that barrier of "beyond a reasonable doubt". In this case, after extensive deliberation, we the Jury, in accordance with the instructions provided by the Court and through examination of all evidence presented, could not overcome guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and consequently delivered a "not guilty" verdict.
 
On the Matter of Terrance Crutcher's History
Terrance Crutcher had an arrest history and multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Guilt in previous incidents, were not considered as a means to justify Officer Shelby's actions.

Related

Close

Juror shares letter from Betty Shelby trial

Officer on trial: Testimony underway in trial over fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher

Family of Terence Crutcher speaks after defense rests their case
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • MEN STEAL PORSCHE WITH KEY-SWITCHING TACTIC
    MEN STEAL PORSCHE WITH KEY-SWITCHING TACTIC
    The owners of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Ohio is offering a $10,000 reward to catch three men who used a key-switching tactic to steal a Porsche SUV, WJW reported. >> Read more trending news  Bernie Moreno Companies of North Olmsted said three men came into their Mercedes-Benz dealership on May 6 and asked to look at a used Porsche, general manager Helder Rosa told Cleveland.com. They asked the sales consultant for the key, so that they could turn the car on 'to hear what it sounds like,' WJW reported. However, the key they returned to the salesman was an identical, fake key. The trio returned later that night and stole the car, WJW reported. The company has now installed LoJack theft recovery systems, Cleveland.com reported.
  • Joe Biden says he could be open to presidential run
    Joe Biden says he could be open to presidential run
    Former Vice President Joe Biden might seek the highest office in the land, but he has yet to make a firm decision. While speaking Thursday at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas, he told the crowd htat “he may very well run” for president in 2020, Newsweek reported. He said he didn’t think that Hillary Clinton, who ended up as the Democratic nominee and lost to President Donald Trump, was the right candidate, the magazine reported. “I thought I was the correct candidate,” Biden said. Biden announced in October 2015 that he was not going to run for president in the last election season, but he has been quietly voicing his regret since then over not running against Clinton. Biden and his family were still reeling after the death of his son, Beau, who succumbed to cancer in May 2015, CNN reported. If he decides to throw his hat into the ring, it wouldn’t be his first run. He campaigned for president in 1987, but had to cut his bid short he was accused of plagiarism, to which he later admitted, CNN reported. He ran a second time in 2007, but ended up losing to President Barack Obama. Biden would be almost 78 if he decided to run in the next presidential election cycle in 2020. In a recent poll by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling, Biden was shown to have the best chance of beating Trump if the election were held today. He would beat Trump in the hypothetical election by 14 percentage points. Bernie Sanders came in second, hypothetically beating Trump by 13 points.
  • Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say
    Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say
    A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times. >> Read more trending news  Weiner’s expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning after turning himself in, ABC News reported. An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported. Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.
  • Riding lawnmower fire kills groundskeeper
    Riding lawnmower fire kills groundskeeper
    A university groundskeeper dies in a lawnmower accident.   Millersville University President John Anderson says in an email to faculty and students the worker died Wednesday. He says 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university's stadium when the fire broke out.   Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.   The Lehigh County coroner's office on Thursday said cause of Keefer's death was thermal injuries and the death was an accident.   A university spokeswoman tells LNP it's unclear what caused the fire.   The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.   Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.