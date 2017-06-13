Judge rules lawsuit over Helmerich Park will go forward

Quick Facts:

Judge rules against the City of Tulsa in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit over the sale of Helmerich Park

Decision means the lawsuit will move forward

The plaintiffs released this statement-

"We, the plaintiffs in the Immel et al v. City of Tulsa and TPFA, are pleased with the decision rendered by Judge Jefferson Sellers. The TPFA and the city tried to block the courthouse door to the citizens and they were not successful. The reason they wanted our case to not be heard is they know the law is on the side of the people and that public parkland is held in trust for the people and cannot be sold.

Today is the day for the citizens of Tulsa who support our parks and open space to demand that the trustees of TPFA, Mayor Bynum, his economic development team, and the five city councilors who have supported the sale of Helmerich Park, to stop defending the sale and work together with all the citizens of Tulsa to improve all our parks.

The amount of taxpayer money and resources being devoted to defending an inappropriate and grossly undervalued sale with an out of state private developer has to be questioned. The extent to which the TPFA and the city are willing to go in defending this indefensible sale of parkland is wrong.

We call upon the public to join us in urging Mayor Bynum and other public officials to bring this to an immediate halt and get back to work on the real business of the city."