JSO: Woman shoots attempted robber at Jacksonville home

A woman shot a man who forced his way into her Jacksonville home during an attempted robbery, officers said.

Officers were called to McConihe Street at approximately 9:45 a.m. after reports that a man had been shot.

They found a man with a bullet wound to his torso.

A few minutes later, officers were called to Myrtle Street for reports of a robbery.

A woman said a man followed her home from a nearby store.

Investigators learned the man was shot after he forced his way into a woman's house and demanded money, officers said.

She grabbed a handgun and shot the man, officers said.

He walked a few blocks away and called police, officers said.

The man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with injuries not considered life-threatening.